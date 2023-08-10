WTI Price Analysis: Oil stays defensive beyond resistance-turned-support surrounding $83.50

- WTI crude oil lacks upside momentum after refreshing yearly high the previous day.
- Overbought RSI, seven-week-old rising resistance line challenge Oil buyers.
- 10-DMA, wedge formation prod energy sellers as markets await US inflation.
WTI crude oil treads water around $83.80 amid cautious markets heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold also justifies the overbought RSI (14) line as energy traders await the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July.
It’s worth noting that the energy benchmark rose to the highest level since late November 2022 the previous day after crossing an eight-month-old horizontal resistance, now immediate support around $83.50.
However, the commodity’s failure to cross an upward-sloping resistance line from June 21 joined the overbought RSI and the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US data to restrict the further upside.
That said, the MACD signals also fade bullish bias and suggest a pullback in the WTI crude oil price. Though, a clear downside break of the previous resistance surrounding $83.50 needs to gain back-up of the firmer US inflation data to recall the sellers.
Even so, the 10-DMA and an ascending support line from June 28, close to $81.90 and $80.65 in that order, will challenge the WTI bears afterward.
In a case where the black gold drops beneath $80.65, it confirms the rising wedge bearish chart formation suggesting a theoretical target of around $63.50.
On the flip side, the stated wedge’s top line restricts the WTI crude oil’s immediate upside near $84.60.
Following that, the $90.00 round figure and the November 2022 high of near $92.95 will be in the spotlight.
WTI crude oil: Daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|83.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.09
|Daily SMA50
|74.26
|Daily SMA100
|74.49
|Daily SMA200
|76.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.1
|Previous Daily Low
|82.22
|Previous Weekly High
|82.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.49
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|85.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000, with eyes on US inflation data
EUR/USD is treading water within a key technical envelope below 1.1000 in Asia this Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the critical US CPI data, which could influence the Fed policy path and the US Dollar valuations. ECB Economic Bulletin also eyed.
GBP/USD portrays anxiety ahead of US inflation below 1.2760 hurdle, UK sanctions on China loom
GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2715-20 heading into Thursday’s London open as market players remain cautious ahead of the US inflation data for July. Also acting as a barrier for the Pound Sterling traders is the news suggesting the UK’s step to ban British investment in China's technology companies.
Gold could test 200 DMA on hot US Consumer Price Index data Premium
Gold price is replicating the moves seen in the first half of Wednesday on the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) day. The United States Dollar (USD) buyers take a breather, awaiting the critical US inflation data for a fresh directional impetus.
Shiba Inu price leads weekly gains with a 20% rise but now stands vulnerable to corrections
Shiba Inu price has emerged as one of the best-performing assets this month, leading the crypto market gains, especially this past week. However, looking at the market indicators, it seems like this might not last for long should SHIB holders decide against sustaining their gains.
US CPI Preview: Upside surprises likely to boost US Dollar sharply Premium
The US is scheduled to release the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on Thursday, August 10 at 12:30 GMT. This report is expected to be the most significant economic release of the week. Additionally, the weekly Jobless Claims report will be published simultaneously.