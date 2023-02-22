WTI Price Analysis: Oil sellers attack fortnight-old support near $76.00

Share:

WTI takes offers to renew intraday low, extends previous day’s fall.

Clear U-turn from 100-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep Oil bears hopeful.

Buyers need validation from a multi-day-old downward-sloping resistance line.

WTI crude oil takes offers to extend the previous day’s losses to $76.00, refreshing the intraday low amid early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the black gold breaks a two-week-long ascending trend line, currently around $76.10.

The commodity’s latest weakness could be linked to its early-week retreat from the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA). Adding strength to the Oil’s pullback moves could be the bearish MACD signals.

That said, WTI bears are well-set to poke the $75.00 round figure before approaching the monthly low surrounding $72.50.

It should be noted, however, that the Oil’s weakness past $72.50 could make it vulnerable to plunge toward the previous monthly low, also the lowest level since December 2021, near $70.30.

In a case where the energy benchmark remains bearish past $70.30, the $70.00 round figure appears crucial for the Oil bears to watch as it holds the key to further downside targeting the late 2021 swing low around $66.10.

Meanwhile, recovery moves need validation from the 100-bar SMA, close to $77.50 by the press time.

Even so, a convergence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the commodity’s late January to early February fall and a downward-sloping resistance line from January 27, around $78.80-90, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.

Also acting as an upside filter is the $79.00 and multiple stops around the $80.00 psychological magnet.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected