WTI Price Analysis: Oil sellers attack fortnight-old support near $76.00

- WTI takes offers to renew intraday low, extends previous day’s fall.
- Clear U-turn from 100-SMA, downbeat MACD signals keep Oil bears hopeful.
- Buyers need validation from a multi-day-old downward-sloping resistance line.
WTI crude oil takes offers to extend the previous day’s losses to $76.00, refreshing the intraday low amid early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the black gold breaks a two-week-long ascending trend line, currently around $76.10.
The commodity’s latest weakness could be linked to its early-week retreat from the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA). Adding strength to the Oil’s pullback moves could be the bearish MACD signals.
That said, WTI bears are well-set to poke the $75.00 round figure before approaching the monthly low surrounding $72.50.
It should be noted, however, that the Oil’s weakness past $72.50 could make it vulnerable to plunge toward the previous monthly low, also the lowest level since December 2021, near $70.30.
In a case where the energy benchmark remains bearish past $70.30, the $70.00 round figure appears crucial for the Oil bears to watch as it holds the key to further downside targeting the late 2021 swing low around $66.10.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need validation from the 100-bar SMA, close to $77.50 by the press time.
Even so, a convergence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the commodity’s late January to early February fall and a downward-sloping resistance line from January 27, around $78.80-90, appears a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
Also acting as an upside filter is the $79.00 and multiple stops around the $80.00 psychological magnet.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|76.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.98
|Daily SMA50
|78.06
|Daily SMA100
|80.67
|Daily SMA200
|89.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.65
|Previous Daily Low
|75.94
|Previous Weekly High
|80.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.34
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|76.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|78.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains near 1.0650 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is holding gains while trading near 1.0650 early Wednesday. The pair's upside could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat amid a cautious mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The Minutes of the first Fed meeting of 2023 is next in focus.
GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.2100 amid cautious mood, Fed Minutes eyed
GBP/USD is moving back and forth around the 1.2100 mark in the early European morning. Looming geopolitical risks and pre-Fed Minutes anxiety cap the upside in the pair while a pause in the US Dollar rally and upbeat UK PMIs keep the downside cushioned.
Gold bears await Federal Reserve Minutes for fresh boost
Gold price is attempting a temporary recovery above the $1,830 mark early Wednesday after the dismal performance seen so far this week. Upbeat United States Manufacturing and Services PMIs reaffirm the hawkish US Federal Reserve rate hike expectations, as all eyes turn toward the FOMC Minutes.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A pullback is not too far-fetched
Shiba Inu price shows reasons to practice caution as sudden changes in market behavior suggest a decline is on the way. This thesis utilizes technical analysis and indicators to forecast the next potential move for SHIB.
SP500 is on the edge – Make it or break it
Stock indexes remain positive for the year with the Nasdaq up +12.6%, the S&P 500 up +6.2%, and the Dow up +2.1%. Where stocks go from here still very much depends on the Federal Reserve's upcoming moves.