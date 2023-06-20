WTI Price Analysis: Oil prices drop following PBoC decision

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
Share:
  • WTI fell to a five-day low of $69.82, seeing more than 1.50% losses.
  • PBoC rate cuts fueled energy demand concerns amongst Oil traders.
  • World indexes declined following the decision signalling a negative market sentiment.

On Tuesday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel fell to a five-day low and then stabilized at $70.30 as rate cuts announced by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) fueled concerns regarding the economic health of the largest Oil importer in the world. In addition, American, German, British and Japanese stocks are falling, indicating a negative market sentiment amid fears of a global economic downturn.

PBoC rate cuts fuel global economic downturn fears

During the Asian trading session, the People's Bank of China made an announcement to lower the benchmark Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) by 10 basis points (bps). This led to a decrease in the one-year LPR from 3.65% to 3.55% and the five-year LPR from 4.30% to 4.20%. This decision served as a reminder to investors about the sluggishness observed in Chinese economic activity. In that sense, as Oil prices are positively correlated with strong economic activity, it implied higher demand for black gold, which since China is the largest Oil importer in the world, led Crude Oil prices to weaken.

As a reaction, US, German and Japanese stocks are in retreat, reinforcing the negative market mood. The Wall St major indexes from the US saw more than 0.50% declines while the German DAX and the Japanese Nikkei index retreated from all-time highs seeing 0.40% and 0.80% losses on the day, respectively.

WTI Levels to watch

According to the daily chart, the WTI holds a neutral to a bearish outlook for the short term as bears have lost some steam, but technical indicators remain negative, suggesting that the market may still have some downward potential. In addition, the price trades below the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicating that in the bigger picture, bears are in command.

On the upside, a move above the 20-day SMA at $70.80 would reignite the bullish momentum for WTI, with next resistances at the $71.30 zone and $72.30 area (daily high). On the other hand, on the downside, the next support levels to watch are the daily low at $69.80, followed by the $69.50 area and the psychological mark at $69.00.

 

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 70.56
Today Daily Change -0.78
Today Daily Change % -1.09
Today daily open 71.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.11
Daily SMA50 73.5
Daily SMA100 74.62
Daily SMA200 78.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 72.26
Previous Daily Low 70.82
Previous Weekly High 72.02
Previous Weekly Low 66.95
Previous Monthly High 76.61
Previous Monthly Low 64.31
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.56

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains

EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains

EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May.  The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data

GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data

GBP/USD extended its daily slide and briefly traded below 1.2750 at the beginning of the American session. Demand for the US Dollar  receded, with market player awaiting the UK Consumer Price Index

GBP/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium

Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone

XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce. 

Gold News

Crypto markets take a breather

Crypto markets take a breather

Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout. 

Read more

S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities

S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities

The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite Friday’s 0.37% decline, the index advanced 2.58% in the week ending June 16.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures