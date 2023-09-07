WTI Price Analysis: Oil prices decline after EIA data, resilient USD

- WTI decreased by more than 0.80%, below $87.00.
- Global tighter supply amid further extensions of voluntary cuts on OPEC+ countries limits the downside for WTI.
- US Crude Oil stockpiles decreased in the first week of September, above expectations.
In Thursday's session, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) retreated below $87.00, near $86.30, after releasing the Energy Information Administration (EIA) stock data. On the USD side, despite falling yields, it stays resilient and contributed to the WTI’s decline.
On the data front, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Crude Oil stocks decreased by 6.37M in the first week of September, higher than the expected 2.06M, but failed to trigger a reaction on the WTI. Furthermore, as Oil contracts are denominated in USD, a stronger Greenaback limits the upside potential in the session, and the expectations of one last hike of the Federal Reserve (Fed) give the Greenback traction. On Thursday's session, it was reported that the number of people filling for unemployment benefits increased but was lower than expected, suggesting that the labour market remains resilient.
As for now, the odds of a hike in November or December by the Fed, according to the CME FedWatch tool, increased to 40%. High rates tend to cool down the economies, so solid economic figures may allow the Fed to continue hiking, limiting the WTI’s potential in the short term.
On a positive note, Saudi Arabia, the biggest Oil exporter in the world, is set to extend its voluntary production cuts throughout the rest of 2023 by 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) after announcing a 1 million reduction in July. In that sense, supply forces may limit the downside for the WTI.
WTI Levels to watch
Analyzing the daily chart, the WTI's technical outlook is bullish in the short term, but indicators still flash overbought signals meaning that the price may correct in the next sessions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 70 with a negative slope, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) displays stagnant green bars. In the larger context, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), suggesting that the bulls are firmly in control..
Support levels: $86.00, $85.50, $84.00
Resistance levels: $87.00, $87.50, $88.00
WTI Daily Chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.42
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|87.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.69
|Daily SMA50
|78.77
|Daily SMA100
|75.32
|Daily SMA200
|76.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.56
|Previous Daily Low
|85.49
|Previous Weekly High
|85.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.21
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
