WTI Price Analysis: Oil has room to rise after recapturing $72 mark

- WTI price is looking to retest weekly tops above $72.
- Omicron optimism and China stimulus back the higher-yielding oil.
- WTI could rise towards $74 before the bear cross gets confirmed.
WTI (NYMEX futures) is trading with moderate gains on Wednesday, looking to extend the recent recovery rally amid easing fears over the negative effects of the new Omicron covid variant on global economic growth.
Further, a fall in the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) weekly crude stockpiles also underpins the sentiment around the black gold. However, the main driver remains the escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Russia over the Ukraine invasion matter.
At the time of writing, the US oil is flirting with daily highs near $72.10, up 0.40% on the day.
Meanwhile, WTI’s daily technical setup shows that the price has the room to rise towards a powerful resistance zone around the $74 mark, where the bearish 21-Daily Moving Average (DMA) and horizontal 100-DMA converge.
However, if the 21-DMA crosses the 100-DMA for the downside on a daily closing basis, then that would confirm a bear cross.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) edges higher but remains below the midline, suggesting the bearish risks still persist.
A rejection at a higher level could recall the sellers for a retest of the daily lows at $71.11, below which the 200-DMA support at $70.00 could be challenged.
Alternatively, immediate resistance is seen at Tuesday’s high of $72.81. The next relevant upside target for bulls is pegged at the $74 level.
WTI: Daily chart
WTI: Additional levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.12
|Today Daily Change
|0.91
|Today Daily Change %
|1.28
|Today daily open
|71.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.24
|Daily SMA50
|77.98
|Daily SMA100
|73.76
|Daily SMA200
|69.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.82
|Previous Daily Low
|69.52
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
