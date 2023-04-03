WTI Price Analysis: Oil buyers need sustained break of $81.00 to keep the reins

- WTI crude oil buyers take a breather after posting the biggest daily jump in 11 months.
- Seven-week-old resistance line, overbought RSI (14) challenge Oil buyers.
- Oil bears remain off the table beyond $70.90 while one-week-long ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
WTI crude oil remains sidelined near $80.30 as commodity traders look for fresh impulse to extend the biggest daily jump in 11 months during early Tuesday. In doing so, the black gold seesaws around a seven-week-long resistance line amid an overbought RSI (14).
Not only the $81.00 trend line hurdle and the overbought RSI (14) but the receding bullish bias of the MACD and multiple tops marked during January 2023 around $82.70 also challenge the WTI buyers.
In a case where the energy benchmark rises past $82.70, the odds of witnessing a run-up toward December 2022 high near $83.30 can act as the last defense of the Oil bears.
On the flip side, pullback moves can aim for the $80.00 round figure and the late Monday’s swing low around $79.00.
However, an upward-sloping support line from March 24 and the 200-SMA, respectively near $76.15 and $74.35, could challenge the Oil bears afterward.
Should the WTI bears keep the reins past $74.35, a fortnight-long support line near $70.80 and the $70.00 psychological magnet can lure the Oil sellers.
Overall, WTI crude oil buyers appear to run out of steam but the bears have a long way to travel before retaking control.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.37
|Today Daily Change
|4.61
|Today Daily Change %
|6.09%
|Today daily open
|75.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.62
|Daily SMA50
|75.77
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|83.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.78
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.36
