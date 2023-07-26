WTI Price Analysis: Oil breaks weekly support line within rising wedge but $76.70 is the key for sellers

- WTI prints the first daily loss in five, reversing from three-month high.
- Bearish chart formation, impending bear cross on MACD and overbought RSI lures Oil sellers.
- Downside break of immediate support triggers commodity’s weakness towards mid-July top.
- 50-EMA adds strength to wedge’s support line, highlights $76.70 as the key level for energy bears.
WTI crude oil takes offers to refresh intraday low around $79.00 heading into Wednesday’s European session as the black gold reverses from the highest level since April 19 while printing the first daily loss in five. In doing so, the energy benchmark retreats from the top line of a five-week-long rising wedge bearish chart formation amid overbought RSI conditions.
That said, the latest downside break of an upward-sloping support line from Monday, now immediate resistance near $79.20, joins the looming bear cross on the MACD indicator to favor the WTI sellers.
With this, the Oil bears are well set to prod the mid-July peak of around $77.20. However, the commodity’s further downside needs validation from a convergence of the stated wedge’s bottom line and the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), close to $76.70.
Following that, the 200-EMA level of around $73.80 and the previous monthly low surrounding $67.00 will be in the spotlight. That said, the $70.00 round figure may act as an intermediate halt.
It’s worth noting that the rising wedge’s theoretical target is the $64.00 threshold.
On the flip side, an upside break of the immediate support-turned-resistance line of around $79.20 could again aim for successful trading beyond the $80.00 psychological magnet.
In that case, March’s high of $81.00 and April’s peak of around $83.40 will lure the WTI bulls.
WTI crude oil: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|79.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.99
|Daily SMA50
|72.21
|Daily SMA100
|73.49
|Daily SMA200
|76.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.78
|Previous Daily Low
|78.19
|Previous Weekly High
|77.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.78
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
