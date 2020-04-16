WTI Price Analysis: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI ticks up on the latest market-positive news.
  • MACD teases the buyers below short-term key resistances.
  • $19.00 has been acting up to limit the downside.

Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter, namely the descending trend line from Monday.

Given the MACD signals, coupled with repeated pullbacks from $19.00, the energy benchmark is likely to cross the $20.10 and $20.65 immediate resistances.

In doing so, Tuesday’s high near $23.00 could offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to the weekly top surrounding $24.50.

Meanwhile, the commodity’s sustained downside trading below $19.00 will open ways for the bears to target 2001 bottom close to $16.40.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.61
Today Daily Change 0.52
Today Daily Change % 1.99%
Today daily open 26.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 25.7
Daily SMA50 37.6
Daily SMA100 47.92
Daily SMA200 51.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27.78
Previous Daily Low 25.5
Previous Weekly High 32.21
Previous Weekly Low 27.11
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 25.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 27.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 28.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 29.7

 

 

