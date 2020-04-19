WTI Price Analysis: Mildly bid above $18.00 inside weekly falling channel

- WTI remains under pressure, despite the positive start, inside the bearish technical pattern.
- 200-HMA adds to the upside barrier, the year 2001 low on the bears’ radar.
While a gap-up opening keeps WTI on the positive side, up 0.90% on a day, as taking rounds to $18.30, the energy benchmark has recently witnessed downside pressure amid the early Asian session on Monday.
As a result, sellers are again watching over Friday’s low near $17.30 to return to the charts ahead of the year 2001 bottoms surrounding $16.70.
Should there be further downside past-$16.70, the one-week-old channel’s support line near $16.00 could offer breathing space to the bears.
Alternatively, the aforementioned channel’s resistance-line, near $19.10, caps the immediate upside ahead of 200-HMA figures of $22.85.
Though, a sustained break above $22.85 enables the bulls to question the monthly top surrounding $28.90.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
