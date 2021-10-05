WTI Price Analysis: Looks to retest seven-year highs above the $78 mark

- WTI consolidates near 2014 peaks as OPEC+ maintains oil output hike.
- The US oil spots a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart.
- Hourly RSI holds comfortable above the midline.
WTI (NYMEX futures) is posting modest gains, consolidating Monday’s rally to the highest levels since 2014 at $78.20 after OPEC and its allies decided to stick with 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil output hike.
So far this Tuesday, WTI bulls are catching a breather amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by China property market concerns and inflation worries.
The return of appetite for the riskier assets, in the wake of encouraging China Evergrande news, receding US Treasury yields and the aversion of a potential US government shutdown, is boding well for the higher-yielding WTI.
From a short-term technical perspective, WTI’s consolidative mode could pave the way for a fresh leg higher, as the bulls look to retest the multi-year peaks above $78.
The black gold has charted a descending triangle breakout on the hourly chart, on a sustained break above the falling trendline resistance at $77.66
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hover within the bullish territory - well above the central line, allowing room for more gains.
Ahead of the yearly tops, WTI bulls need to find acceptance above the ascending 21-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) at $77.70.
WTI: Hourly chart
However, if the price breaches the triangle support at 77.25 on an hourly closing basis, then the bullish breakout would be invalidated, with a corrective decline likely on the cards.
WTI price could tumble to test the bullish 50-HMA at $76.28 on selling resurgence.
WTI: Additional levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|77.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.21
|Daily SMA50
|69.88
|Daily SMA100
|70.09
|Daily SMA200
|64.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.2
|Previous Daily Low
|75.16
|Previous Weekly High
|76.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|73
|Previous Monthly High
|76.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
