WTI Price Analysis: Looks for more gains above $73.00

- WTI trades on a lower note following the previous session’s downside momentum.
- Bulls battle around the $73.00 mark placed at 20- day SMA.
- Prices swing in a broader trading band with neutral momentum oscillators.
West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian trading hours. After testing YTD high near $74.20, prices consolidated around $72.10.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $73.08, down 0.08% for the day.
WTI 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, WTI has been moving in a broader trading range of $72.20 and $74.20 since June 21.
If WTI breaks the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $73.18, then it could move higher toward the previous session’s high at $73.30.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above the midline, which indicates an underlying bullish tone in the prices.
Next, the WTI bulls could target June 28 high at $74.16, followed by the June 2018 high of $73.66.
On the flip side, if prices move lower, then it could further slide toward the $72.50 horizontal support level.
Market participants then look out for the low of $71.68 made a day earlier, followed by the $71.00 horizontal support level.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.08
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|73.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2
|Daily SMA50
|67.26
|Daily SMA100
|64.34
|Daily SMA200
|54.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.49
|Previous Daily Low
|71.69
|Previous Weekly High
|74.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.69
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.66
