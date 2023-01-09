  • WTI seesaws above the key moving average convergence after reversing from eight-day-old horizontal resistance.
  • Bearish MACD signals, failure to cross short-term hurdle favor sellers.
  • Ascending trend line from Thursday adds to the downside filters.

WTI crude oil seesaws around the $75.00 round figure after taking a U-turn from the one-week-long horizontal resistance the previous day. In doing so, the black gold stays defensive above the convergence of the 100 and 50 Hour Moving Averages (HMAs).

That said, the previous day’s failure to cross the $76.75-95 horizontal hurdle joins the bearish MACD signals to keep the WTI sellers hopeful.

However, the aforementioned HMA confluence near $74.80 puts a floor under the energy benchmark’s prices.

Also acting as short-term support is an upward-sloping support line from Thursday, close to $74.25 by the press time.

In a case where the quote remains weak past $74.25, the $74.00 threshold may act as the last defense of the oil buyers before directing the commodity prices towards the recent trough surrounding $72.60.

On the flip side, a successful break of $77.00 becomes necessary for the WTI bull’s conviction. Following that, a run-up toward the $80.00 round figure can’t be ruled out

Even so, the WTI buyers should remain cautious unless crossing the monthly top surrounding $81.55.

Overall, WTI remains bearish despite the latest inaction surrounding the key HMAs and a short-term support line.

WTI: Hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.08
Today Daily Change 1.21
Today Daily Change % 1.64%
Today daily open 73.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.06
Daily SMA50 79.94
Daily SMA100 83.09
Daily SMA200 93.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.66
Previous Daily Low 73.44
Previous Weekly High 81.56
Previous Weekly Low 72.64
Previous Monthly High 83.3
Previous Monthly Low 70.27
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

