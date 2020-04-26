WTI Price Analysis: Justifies Friday’s Doji with a soft start to the week below $17.00

- WTI snaps three-day winning streak after a trend-reversal suggestion candlestick formation on Friday.
- 10-day SMA, 12-day-old resistance line guard immediate upside.
- $10.00 holds the key to further downside.
While snapping three-day winning streak, backed by Friday’s Doji, NYMEX Crude WTI Futures for June drops to $16.70, down 1.50% during the early Monday morning in Asia.
Not only the trend-reversal signaling candlestick formation but the black gold’s sustained trading below key short-term moving averages (MAs) also portray the underlying weakness in momentum.
As a result, sellers can keep $10.00 on the radars with the Thursday’s low near $13.30 acting as immediate downside stop during the further declines.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s weakness below $10.00 could drag it back to the sub-$7.00 area.
Meanwhile, 10-day SMA and a multi-day-old falling trend line, respectively near $18.10 and $19.05, seem to guard the energy benchmark’s immediate upside.
Also acting as a resistance beyond $19.05 will be the 21-day SMA level of $20.80.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
