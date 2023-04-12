WTI Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on $81.70-75 breakout

- WTI crude oil clings to mild gains as it jostles with short-term key upside barrier.
- 200-EMA, descending resistance line from early December 2022 prods Oil bulls.
- Nearly overbought RSI signals pullback but bears remain off the table beyond 100-EMA.
WTI crude oil grinds near $81.50-60 as markets turn dicey ahead of the US inflation data and Fed Minutes during early Wednesday.
Not only the pre-data anxiety but a convergence of the 200-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and a downward-sloping trend line from December 2022, around $81.70-75 by the press time, also challenges the black gold buyers.
Furthermore, nearly overbought RSI (14) conditions add strength to the doubts about the commodity’s further advances.
However, the bullish MACD signals and the quote’s sustained trading beyond the 100-EMA, around $78.15 at the latest, push back the Oil bears.
Even if the commodity price drops below $78.15, multiple lows marked in February around $73.85 and $72.50 could challenge the WTI crude oil sellers before giving them control.
Meanwhile, a daily closing beyond the $81.75 hurdle won’t automatically approve the black gold’s rally as tops marked in January 2023 and the last December, respectively near $82.70 and $83.30, could check the Oil price advances afterward.
In a case where the quote remains firmer past $83.30, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards $90.00 and then to a November 2022 high near $92.95 can’t be ruled out.
Overall, WTI is likely to remain as the buyer’s favorite but the $81.70-75 hurdle appears a tough nut to crack for the Oil bulls.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|81.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|81.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.72
|Daily SMA50
|75.82
|Daily SMA100
|76.81
|Daily SMA200
|82.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.55
|Previous Daily Low
|79.4
|Previous Weekly High
|81.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.76
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
