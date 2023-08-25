WTI Price Analysis: Further Oil price upside hinges on $80.30 breakout and Fed Chair Powell’s speech

- WTI crude oil recovers from key EMA confluence within 13-day-old falling wedge bullish chart formation.
- Steady RSI, bearish MACD signals and 4.5-month-old horizontal resistance area prod Oil buyers targeting fresh yearly top.
- Energy benchmark sellers need to conquer $77.30–20 zone to tighten grips.
WTI crude oil picks up bids to $79.30 as it extends the previous day’s U-turn from the key Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold improves within a two-week-old falling wedge bullish chart pattern as market players await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
It’s worth noting that the steady RSI (14) suggests the continuation of the latest rebound from the key EMAs towards the $80.00 round figure.
However, the stated wedge’s top line, close to $80.30, will be important to watch as a break which will confirm the black gold’s theoretical run-up towards $87.00.
During the run-up, a broad resistance zone comprising tops marked since April, between $83.40 and $84.40, will be a major challenge for the commodity buyers.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA confluence, close to $77.80, isn’t an open welcome for the WTI crude oil sellers as the stated wedge’s bottom line and the mid-July swing high could challenge the south-run near $77.30–20.
Should the Oil bears dominate past $77.20, the odds of witnessing a slump toward May’s peak of $74.70 can’t be ruled out.
WTI crude oil: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52%
|Today daily open
|78.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.97
|Daily SMA50
|76.41
|Daily SMA100
|75.13
|Daily SMA200
|75.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.19
|Previous Daily Low
|77.53
|Previous Weekly High
|82.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.6
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
