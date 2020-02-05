WTI Price Analysis: Forms falling wedge on the hourly chart

- WTI recovers from a 13-month low.
- An upside break of $51.20 will confirm the bullish chart pattern.
- Late-December 2018 tops will gain sellers’ attention during further declines.
WTI trades around $50.15 ahead of the European session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark recently bounced off from January 2019 lows. In doing so, it portrayed a short-term bullish chart pattern.
However, an upside clearance of $51.20 becomes necessary for the formation to get confirmed.
Should that happen, the black gold’s theoretical target of $55.20 could avail stops near $53.40 and $54.40 intermediate upside barriers.
Alternatively, the pattern’s support-line, currently around $49.30, will restrict the immediate declines.
In a case where oil prices continue to slide past-$49.30, December 19, 2018 top near $48.40 may gain the sellers’ attention.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|50.2
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.80%
|Today daily open
|49.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.87
|Daily SMA50
|58.24
|Daily SMA100
|57.05
|Daily SMA200
|57.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.64
|Previous Daily Low
|49.64
|Previous Weekly High
|54.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.05
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|50.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|49.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|48.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|47.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|51.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|52.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|53.08
