WTI Price Analysis: Five-day losing streak has brought trendline support in play

WTI oil's daily chart is reporting the longest losing streak in three months.

Prices are defending key ascending trendline support in Asia and may chart a minor bounce.

WTI oil fell for the fifth straight day on Monday, confirming the longest daily losing streak since early October.

The sell-off has brought the support of the trendline connecting Oct. 10 and Nov .29 lows in play.

At press time, the black gold is trading at $58.26 per barrel, representing marginal gains on the day, having found takers near the ascending trendline at $57.97 in early Asia.

The bounce could be extended further to $58.70, as the 4-hour chart relative strength index is reporting (RSI) oversold conditions and the hourly chart RSI has bounced from the sub-30 region, signaling scope for a corrective move higher.

However, if the trendline support is breached, another wave of selling could be seen and the psychological level of $57.00 could be tested.

Daily chart

Trend: Corrective bounce likely

Technical levels

WTI Overview Today last price 58.26 Today Daily Change 0.16 Today Daily Change % 0.28 Today daily open 58.09 Trends Daily SMA20 60.91 Daily SMA50 58.88 Daily SMA100 57.13 Daily SMA200 57.85 Levels Previous Daily High 59.28 Previous Daily Low 57.93 Previous Weekly High 65.67 Previous Weekly Low 58.69 Previous Monthly High 62.38 Previous Monthly Low 55.41 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.45 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.76 Daily Pivot Point S1 57.59 Daily Pivot Point S2 57.08 Daily Pivot Point S3 56.24 Daily Pivot Point R1 58.94 Daily Pivot Point R2 59.78 Daily Pivot Point R3 60.29



