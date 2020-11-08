WTI Price Analysis: Fails to keep bounces off 200-day SMA support

- WTI remains depressed below $38.00, defies late Friday’s corrective recovery.
- Sustained trading below key Fibonacci retracement, amid normal RSI conditions, favors oil sellers.
- 21-day SMA offers an extra filter to the north, $36.75 adds to the support.
WTI declines to $37.50 during the early Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark remains pressured despite the recent U-turns from the key SMA.
The reason could be traced from the black gold’s sustained trading below 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the commodity’s October-November downside amid a lack of overbought/oversold RSI.
Hence, sellers again aim for the 200-day SMA level, currently around $37.20, whereas October 30 top and November 03 low highlight $36.75 as another important support for the oil bears.
If at all WTI drops below $36.75, the $35.00 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt during the south-run to the monthly low near $33.85.
Alternatively, 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, respectively near $37.90 and $38.85, can challenge the short-term oil buyers ahead of 21-day SMA surrounding $39.05.
Also acting as an upward barrier for the WTI bulls is the $40.00 psychological magnet.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|37.68
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|37.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|39.24
|Daily SMA50
|39.59
|Daily SMA100
|40.44
|Daily SMA200
|37.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|38.8
|Previous Daily Low
|37.29
|Previous Weekly High
|39.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|33.85
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|39.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|40.06
