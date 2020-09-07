WTI Price Analysis: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves.
  • MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28.
  • Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.

WTI witnesses fresh selling while flashing $39.35 as a quote during the pre-European trading on Monday. The energy benchmark earlier dropped to $38.80 before recovering to $39.78. Though, 100-day EMA keeps the quote’s recent upside capped while also pushes the black gold to flash 0.87% losses by the press time.

In addition to the failures to cross 100-day EMA, bearish MACD also favor sellers. The MACD histogram is at the lowest levels since April 28, which in turn suggests the commodity’s further weakness.

Hence, the bears can aim for late-June lows near $37.15 during the further weakness while $38.00 may act as immediate support.

Though, any further downside past-$37.15 will make the sellers aim for June month’s low, also including May month’s top, near $34.60.

Alternatively, 100-day and 200-day SMA, $39.75 and $41.83 respectively, will act as nearby strong resistances for the traders to watch in addition to $40.00 round-figures.

It should, however, be noted that the bulls will remain cautious unless the quote manages to cross February month’s low near $44.00.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 39.37
Today Daily Change -0.34
Today Daily Change % -0.86%
Today daily open 39.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.53
Daily SMA50 41.55
Daily SMA100 36.15
Daily SMA200 41.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.08
Previous Daily Low 39.61
Previous Weekly High 43.7
Previous Weekly Low 39.61
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 38.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 37.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 36.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 41.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.93
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

