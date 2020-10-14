WTI Price Analysis: Extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI remains on the front foot near $41.55, the highest levels since October 09.
  • US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock slumped from 0.951M to -5.42M.
  • Overbought RSI conditions join one-month-old resistance line to challenge the bulls.
  • Two-week-long ascending trend line, confluence of 100/200-bar SMA stop the bears.

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high. However, RSI conditions and nearness to the key resistance line seem to tease the counter-trend-traders’ entry.

As a result, the oil benchmark may revisit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September downside, near $41.00, during the fresh pullback moves. Though, any further weakness will be tamed by an ascending trend line from October 02, currently around $40.20.

In a case where the WTI prices remain weak below $40.20, the $40.00 round-figure and the joint of the key SMAs, currently around $39.90/80, will be challenging the sellers.

Alternatively, a falling trend line from September 18, at $41.67 now, becomes the immediate resistance to watch ahead of the early-September top close to $42.10.

During the quote’s extra strength past-$42.1, the August 27 low near $42.50 and the $43.00 threshold may act as buffers before challenging the August month’s peak surrounding $43.85.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 41.55
Today Daily Change 1.11
Today Daily Change % 2.74%
Today daily open 40.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.02
Daily SMA50 40.85
Daily SMA100 40.09
Daily SMA200 39.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 40.76
Previous Daily Low 39.62
Previous Weekly High 41.68
Previous Weekly Low 37.13
Previous Monthly High 43.56
Previous Monthly Low 36.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 39.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 38.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.93
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the move to break key trendline support

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears on the move to break key trendline support

AUD/USD fell 0.57% in the last hour on the back of comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe who says the budget strategy was right but warned that it is possible to cut rates down to 10 bps. This has lead to a technical situation worth delving into.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside

EUR/USD trading around 1.1750, risk skewed to the downside

EUR/USD failed to retain modest intraday gains, weighed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said that stimulus talks with democrats are still far apart , and that getting something done before the election seems difficult.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears

XAU/USD so far, so good for the bears

So far, so good, according to Tuesday's analysis predicting weakness in the US dollar and enough strength in the price of gold to offer the bears a significant discount to get short of the precious metal.

Gold News

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin on the verge of a major price movement

Bitcoin had a strong performance in the past week, climbing from a low of $10,575 to a high of $11,736, mostly impulsed by the positive news from several huge companies investing in Bitcoin. 

Read more

WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes

WTI holds in bullish territory on Chinese demand and OPEC hopes

WTI is partly recovering from losses of more than 4% earlier in the week which commenced on the back of news flows surrounding Libya's oil exports coming back online. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures