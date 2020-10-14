WTI Price Analysis: Extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

- WTI remains on the front foot near $41.55, the highest levels since October 09.
- US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock slumped from 0.951M to -5.42M.
- Overbought RSI conditions join one-month-old resistance line to challenge the bulls.
- Two-week-long ascending trend line, confluence of 100/200-bar SMA stop the bears.
WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high. However, RSI conditions and nearness to the key resistance line seem to tease the counter-trend-traders’ entry.
As a result, the oil benchmark may revisit 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September downside, near $41.00, during the fresh pullback moves. Though, any further weakness will be tamed by an ascending trend line from October 02, currently around $40.20.
In a case where the WTI prices remain weak below $40.20, the $40.00 round-figure and the joint of the key SMAs, currently around $39.90/80, will be challenging the sellers.
Alternatively, a falling trend line from September 18, at $41.67 now, becomes the immediate resistance to watch ahead of the early-September top close to $42.10.
During the quote’s extra strength past-$42.1, the August 27 low near $42.50 and the $43.00 threshold may act as buffers before challenging the August month’s peak surrounding $43.85.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|41.55
|Today Daily Change
|1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|2.74%
|Today daily open
|40.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.02
|Daily SMA50
|40.85
|Daily SMA100
|40.09
|Daily SMA200
|39.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.76
|Previous Daily Low
|39.62
|Previous Weekly High
|41.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|37.13
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|38.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
