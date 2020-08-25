WTI Price Analysis: Eases from 200-HMA to stay below $43.00

WTI trims early-day gains following its U-turn from $42.67.

200-HMA, a falling trend line from August 19 question the bulls.

Sellers have immediate support line as the first challenge of the many.

WTI drops to $42.60, up 0.24% on a day, during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The black gold recently reversed from 200-HMA while keeping its weakness under a one-week-old resistance line.

Hence, the quote’s declines to an upward sloping trend line before 24 hours, around $42.45, become imminent. Though, $42.30 and $42.00 could challenge the sellers then after.

Given the oil benchmark’s failure to bounce off $42.00, $41.50 and $40.00 will hold the gate for the further south-run towards the monthly low of $39.75.

Meanwhile, a clear break of the $42.68-70 resistance confluence will aim for $43.00 and $43.25 ahead of targeting the month’s peak close to $43.65.

Should the commodity manages to cross $43.65, it becomes capable enough to challenge the February month’s low around 44.00.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Sideways