WTI Price Analysis: Downside movement sustains inside descending trend channel

WTI continues sell-off following the previous day’s downside momentum.

More losses for oil if price decisively breaks $68.20 crucial support zone.

Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone signifies underlying bearish momentum.

After testing the high near $69.42 in the US session, West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) edges lower Friday in the European trading session.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $68.27, down 0.66% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart, WTI has been under intense pressure since the beginning of the descending trend channel from the high of $76.40 made on July 6.

The formation of lower lows and lower highs tells about the bearish trend for oil prices. The next lower target for bears could be found at $67.65 horizontal support level.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any downtick in the MACD could accelerate the selling pressure toward the low of August 11 at $66.50.

That said, the WTI bears could meet the next downside target at the $66.00 horizontal support level.

Alternatively, if prices move higher, it could retrace back to the $69.00 horizontal resistance level.

Next, the bulls would attempt to meet the high of August 4 at $70.50.

A daily close above the mentioned level would further encourage WTI bulls to testify $71.10 horizontal resistance level.

WTI additional levels

WTI Overview Today last price 68.29 Today Daily Change -0.45 Today Daily Change % -0.65 Today daily open 68.74 Trends Daily SMA20 69.92 Daily SMA50 71.33 Daily SMA100 67.37 Daily SMA200 59.93 Levels Previous Daily High 69.42 Previous Daily Low 68.26 Previous Weekly High 73.54 Previous Weekly Low 67.36 Previous Monthly High 76.4 Previous Monthly Low 64.99 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.71 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 68.98 Daily Pivot Point S1 68.2 Daily Pivot Point S2 67.65 Daily Pivot Point S3 67.04 Daily Pivot Point R1 69.36 Daily Pivot Point R2 69.97 Daily Pivot Point R3 70.52



