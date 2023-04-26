WTI Price Analysis: Defends three-week support of $76.70 ahead of oil inventory data

- Oil price has turned sideways after defending three-week support of $76.70 ahead of UK EIA inventory data.
- Anticipation of more interest rate hikes from Western central banks is weighing heavily on oil prices.
- The USD Index has extended its correction to near 101.81 after a stellar upside move.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have managed to find an intermediate cushion near three-week support of $76.70. The oil price is showing a sideways performance after defending the three-week low as investors are awaiting the release of the oil inventory data by the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) for further guidance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its correction to near 101.81 after a stellar upside move. A resumption for the upside move in the USD Index could impact the oil price further.
Meanwhile, the anticipation of more interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve (Fed), the Bank of England (BoE), and the European Central Bank (ECB) to arrest stubborn inflation in their respective economies is weighing heavily on oil prices. Further interest rate hikes from Western central banks will trigger fears of economic slowdown and will eventually impact the oil demand.
The oil price witnessed a steep fall after dropping below the crucial support placed from April 03 low at $79.00, which is now acting as a barricade for bulls. The downside move in the black gold is expected to surrender entire gains generated after the surprise announcement of production cuts by OPEC+.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $77.75 is acting as a hurdle for the oil bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has fallen back inside the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, advocating further weakness.
Going forward, a decisive downside below $75.00 will expose the oil price to March 30 low at $72.69 followed by the round-level support at $70.00.
On the flip side, a confident break above April 03 low at $79.00 will drive the oil price toward April 04 high at $81.80 and April 12 high at $83.40.
WTI two-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|77.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79
|Daily SMA50
|76.34
|Daily SMA100
|76.93
|Daily SMA200
|81.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.02
|Previous Daily Low
|76.47
|Previous Weekly High
|82.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.69
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
