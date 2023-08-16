WTI Price Analysis: Crude Oil fades around $80 toward weekly low on China’s economic woes

- WTI Crude Oil extends its losses due to China’s deteriorating economic situation.
- 21-day EMA appears to be the key support lined up with the $80.00 psychological level.
- MACD indicates a changing bias of WTI buyers: 14-day RSI still supports the bullish bias.
WTI Crude Oil trades lower near $80.30 lined up with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, extending its losses on the third consecutive day during the Asian session on Wednesday. The black gold continues the bearish trend due to the risk-off mood and China’s deteriorating economic conditions.
The 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $80.04 appears to be the key support level aligned to the $80.00 psychological level. A firm break below the latter could push the WTI price to explore the territory around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $77.81.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stays in the positive territory of the centerline but shows divergence below the signal line, which could indicate the changing bias of WTI traders. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to remain above 50, still indicating a bullish sentiment of WTI buyers.
On the upside, the pair could find immediate resistance near the 7-day EMA at $81.41, following the area around the $82.00 psychological level.
WTI US Oil: Daily Chart
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|80.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|80.37
|Daily SMA50
|75.1
|Daily SMA100
|74.95
|Daily SMA200
|76.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.38
|Previous Daily Low
|80
|Previous Weekly High
|84.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.66
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|81.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Low liquidity exposes BTC and crypto markets to manipulation
Bitcoin price has broken from consolidation, sliding south as cryptocurrency market players decry a shrinking volatility. The same goes for Ethereum price, which is closely correlated to BTC, with an almost similar price pattern over the last few weeks.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.