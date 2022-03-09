WTI Price Analysis: Corrects to test key support at $118.50, EIA data eyed

- WTI price is correcting the previous rally to 14-year highs of $126.51.
- US, UK bans Russian oil and gas imports over the Ukraine invasion.
- Bulls take a breather while bears test 21-SMA on the 4H chart is critical.
WTI (NYMEX futures) is looking to extend the corrective pullback from 14-year highs of $126.51, as bulls take a breather after the relentless upsurge.
Oil prices have been on an upward trajectory ever since Russia kicked off an invasion of Ukraine, gaining further upside traction following reports that the US is likely to announce a ban of Russian oil imports without the participation of its allies.
US President Joe Biden did announce the ban on Russian oil and gas imports, as expected, on Tuesday, as traders resorted to a ‘sell the fact’ trading. This triggered a corrective pullback in the black gold.
WTI price is also receding as there is a lack of fresh headlines on the Russia-Ukraine war while investors shift their attention towards the Energy Information Administration (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change data, especially after the US announced that it will release oil from its reserves.
From a near-term technical perspective, WTI bulls remain hopeful so long as they hold above the upward-sloping 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $118.51 on the four-hour chart.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), however, is turning lower towards the midline, justifying the latest downtick in WTI price.
If bears take out the 21-SMA support, then a sharp sell-off towards the bullish 50-SMA at $108.88 will be in the offing.
On the flip side, the intraday highs of $122.96 will act as the initial hurdle, above which the multi-year high will be back on buyers’ radars.
WTI: Four-hour chart
WTI: Additional levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.75
|Today Daily Change
|-2.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.78
|Today daily open
|122.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.6
|Daily SMA50
|88.91
|Daily SMA100
|82.44
|Daily SMA200
|77.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.51
|Previous Daily Low
|114.92
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0950 as risk-on mood takes over
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0950, recovering further from 22-month lows. The US dollar corrects sharply amid a relief rally seen across the global stocks. Attention turns towards Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey, the critical ECB decision and the US inflation report.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.3150 amid improved sentiment
GBP/USD is advancing towards 1.3150, moving away from the YTD low. A positive risk tone undermines the safe-haven USD while extending some support to the pair. Stagflation fears, Ukraine crisis should limit the USD correction and cap cable's upside.
Gold bulls have the upper hand amid Ukraine crisis, stagflation fears
The worsening situation in Ukraine, stagflation fears should limit any meaningful corrective slide. Softer USD/US bond yields should further lend some support to the dollar-denominated metal.
Bulls reenter the market ahead of US crypto bill
Bitcoin price shows strength as it undertakes a quick, impulsive move toward a long-standing barrier. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins are following suit and also undergoing bullish expansions.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five tips for trading when the cannons are heard Premium
It is becoming very difficult to predict the market direction due to the Russia-Ukraine war. What strategy can I adopt during this period? This question from a user is relevant to many.