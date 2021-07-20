WTI Price Analysis: Consolidates losses above 100-DMA, four-month-old support

- WTI sellers step back from the key moving average, support line.
- Bearish MACD keeps sellers hopeful, bulls need validation from March top.
WTI picks up bids to $66.81, up 0.50% intraday, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The black gold dropped to the lowest since late May the previous day after declining below the key horizontal support, now resistance, comprising March’s high.
However, the bears couldn’t offer a daily closing below an upward sloping trend line from late March 23, not to forget 100-DMA.
With the bearish MACD signals adding to the downside concerns, other than the energy benchmark’s fall below March top, WTI buyers may refrain from entries until witnessing a daily closing beyond $67.90.
Even so, lows marked during mid-June and early July, respectively around $69.55 and $70.30, will challenge oil bulls.
Alternatively, a daily closing beneath $65.80 will be necessary for the sellers to aim for highs marked in late April, around $65.40 and $64.35 in that order.
Should the WTI bears keep reins past $64.35, May’s low surrounding $61.50 may return to the chart.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|66.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.9
|Daily SMA50
|69.8
|Daily SMA100
|66.08
|Daily SMA200
|57.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.33
|Previous Daily Low
|65.53
|Previous Weekly High
|74.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.14
|Previous Monthly High
|74.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|67.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|58.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|70.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.83
