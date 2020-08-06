WTI Price Analysis: Consolidates gains above $42.00 as MACD flirts with bears

- WTI struggles to keep the previous day’s bounce from $41.80.
- February low, an ascending trend line connecting June tops on the bulls’ radars.
- 200-bar SMA can test sellers before a six-week-old support line.
WTI stays sluggish near $42.20 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Friday. The black gold snapped four-day winning streak the previous day before taking a U-turn from $41.80. Though, MACD seems to defy the bulls near the five-month top and hence odds of the pullback become brighter.
While looking at it, intraday sellers could aim for a 200-bar SMA level of $40.55 as immediate support ahead of $40.00 round-figures. However, an ascending trend line from June 25, currently around $39.55 could challenge the commodity’s further downside.
In a case where the quote slips past-$39.55, odds of its drop to late June bottom around $37.20 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, $42.80 and the recent high, also the highest since early-March, of $43.60 will entertain the bulls ahead of highlighting February 2020 low near $44.00.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|42.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|42.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|41.04
|Daily SMA50
|39.52
|Daily SMA100
|32.48
|Daily SMA200
|43.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.62
|Previous Daily Low
|41.6
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|42.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|42.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|41.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|40.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|45.46
