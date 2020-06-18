WTI Price Analysis: Confirms inverse head and shoulders on 4-hour chart

  • WTI extends recoveries from $37.41 to probe the weekly top above $39.00.
  • Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern favors the buyers.
  • RSI conditions might offer a bumpy road ahead.

WTI takes the bids near $39.25, intraday high of $39.28, during the initial Asian session on Friday. The oil benchmark recently crossed a falling trend line from June 07, which in turn asserts the upside favoring technical pattern, namely inverse head-and-shoulders.

As a result, the black gold it's likely to extend the latest rises towards $40.00 round-figure before challenging the monthly top surrounding $40.60.

In a case where the oil prices remain strong beyond $40.60, irrespective of nearly overbought RSI conditions, the bulls might not hesitate to challenge early-March low around $41.20.

Meanwhile, a downside break below the resistance-turned-support line of $38.85 could aim for a $37.50/40 re-test, a break of which will defy the bullish chart formation.

Though, $37.20, $36.50 and the weekly low near $34.65/60 might offer intermediate halts to the sellers during further weakness.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 39.26
Today Daily Change 1.28
Today Daily Change % 3.37%
Today daily open 37.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 36.34
Daily SMA50 29.13
Daily SMA100 34.8
Daily SMA200 46.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39
Previous Daily Low 37.48
Previous Weekly High 40.61
Previous Weekly Low 34.72
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 39.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 40.35

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

