WTI Price Analysis: Conclusive break above $22 elusive

- WTI struggles to keep gains above $22.
- The hourly chart shows overbought readings on key indicators.
- A price pullback looks likely.
The bullish move in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude looks to have stalled during Tuesday's Asian trading hours.
The black gold is currently trading near $21.83 per barrel, representing a more than 7.5% gain on the day. The hourly chart shows the previous three candles failed to keep gains above the psychological hurdle of $22.
The bull failure validates the overbought reading on the 14-hour relative strength index and the stochastic indicator. As a result, prices may pullback to $21 over the next few hours. A violation there would shift the focus to the hourly chart horizontal support at $20.48.
Altneratively, a daily close above $22 would mark an upside break of the trendline falling from March 11 and April 9 highs. That would expose the hurdle at $29.13 (April 3 high).
Hourly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
-
- R3 26.74
- R2 24.79
- R1 23.69
- PP 21.73
-
- S1 20.63
- S2 18.67
- S3 17.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Rebound stalls near 0.6450 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD fails to extend the recovery moves above 0.6450 after the RBA status-quo. The Aussie central bank left monetary policy unchanged, downgraded Inflation and jobs forecast. The risk-on sentiment keeps the aussie supported.
USD/JPY bounces-off 106.50 as US dollar recovers
USD/JPY is attempting a bounce from near 106.50 lows amid a recovery in the US dollar across the board and risk-off trading in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. Markets overlook the renewed US-China tensions.
Gold losing grip below the $1,700s
Gold is sliding in Asia with bars getting behind the move below $1,700. Risks, however, favour an upside bias in the precious metals. Overnight, gold futures ended higher for the second session in a row.
WTI: Conclusive break above $22 elusive
The bullish move in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude looks to have stalled during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. The black gold is currently trading near $21.83 per barrel, representing a more than 7.5% gain on the day.
This week’s FX trading opportunities begin Tuesday
This is a busy week for the forex market and the opportunities begin on Tuesday with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy announcement and the US’ non-manufacturing ISM reports. There are two central bank meetings.