WTI Price Analysis: Clears 50/100-HMAs to regain $25.00, focus on $26.70

- WTI extends the recovery gains above short-term key resistance.
- A seven-day-old falling trend line, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement add barriers to further upside.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement offers an additional filter to the fresh declines.
While taking rounds to $25.00, WTI manages to extend recovery gains beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of March 11-18 fall as well as 50 and 100-HMAs during Tuesday’s Asian session.
As a result, the black gold now signals readiness to challenge short-term falling trend line and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near $26.70, a break of which could push buyers towards 200-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA) level of 27.92.
In a case where the bulls manage to stay positive above $27.962, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near $30.55 will be on their radars.
Alternatively, a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near $24.35 will validate the energy benchmark’s downside below the short-term key HMA confluence around $24.60.
Should there be a sustained downside past-$24.35, $22.00 and $21.20 will regain the bears’ attention.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.98
|Today Daily Change %
|4.10%
|Today daily open
|23.88
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|38.21
|Daily SMA50
|47.54
|Daily SMA100
|53.18
|Daily SMA200
|54.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28.62
|Previous Daily Low
|22.65
|Previous Weekly High
|31.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.57
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|33.42
