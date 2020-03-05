WTI Price Analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle amid bullish MACD

- WTI snaps the two-day declines, remains range-bound.
- 100-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci act as the key resistance confluence.
- Multiple downside supports, bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
Despite being inside the two-day-old symmetrical triangle, WTI marks 0.45% gains to $47.40 amid the Asian session on Thursday.
While $48.40-$46.80 area restricts the black gold’s short-term moves, bullish MACD, as well as multiple supports around $46.57/40, favors the buyers.
As a result, an upside break of $48.40 will push the bulls towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of February 20 to March 01 fall, near $49.15.
However, a confluence of 100-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around $50.33/45 can question the energy benchmark’s further advances.
It’s worth mentioning that the oil price declines below $46.40 might not refrain to drag it towards monthly lows surrounding $43.60.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57%
|Today daily open
|47.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|50.35
|Daily SMA50
|54.66
|Daily SMA100
|55.95
|Daily SMA200
|55.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.5
|Previous Daily Low
|46.75
|Previous Weekly High
|53.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|43.95
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|46.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|45.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|44.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie
AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find takers despite the above-forecast Australian trade surplus data. Australia's trade surplus widened to A$ 5,210 million in January from December's A$ 5,223 million.
USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears
USD/JPY extends recovery from five-month low while taking rounds to 107.55 during the early Thu morning in Asia. The USD manages to recover from the one-month low after Fed/US government continues to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with multiple measures.
3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy
These days, 800, 900 point moves in the stock market have become the norm. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points and today it recuperated all of those losses. The volatility in the market is a reflection ...
Gold prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650
Gold prices pull back from five-day high to $1,637.50, down 0.07%, during the Asian session on Thursday. While the US dollar pullback from monthly lows can be considered against the yellow metal’s recent upside, the recent recovery in risk-tone has also contributed to the bullion’s weakness.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.