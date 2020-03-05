WTI Price Analysis: Choppy inside symmetrical triangle amid bullish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI snaps the two-day declines, remains range-bound.
  • 100-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci act as the key resistance confluence.
  • Multiple downside supports, bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.

Despite being inside the two-day-old symmetrical triangle, WTI marks 0.45% gains to $47.40 amid the Asian session on Thursday.

While $48.40-$46.80 area restricts the black gold’s short-term moves, bullish MACD, as well as multiple supports around $46.57/40, favors the buyers.

As a result, an upside break of $48.40 will push the bulls towards 50% Fibonacci retracement of February 20 to March 01 fall, near $49.15.

However, a confluence of 100-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement around $50.33/45 can question the energy benchmark’s further advances.

It’s worth mentioning that the oil price declines below $46.40 might not refrain to drag it towards monthly lows surrounding $43.60.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 47.45
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.57%
Today daily open 47.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 50.35
Daily SMA50 54.66
Daily SMA100 55.95
Daily SMA200 55.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.5
Previous Daily Low 46.75
Previous Weekly High 53.48
Previous Weekly Low 43.95
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 47.42
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 46.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 45.73
Daily Pivot Point S3 44.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 49.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie

AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie

AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find takers despite the above-forecast Australian trade surplus data. Australia's trade surplus widened to A$ 5,210 million in January from December's A$ 5,223 million.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears

USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears

USD/JPY extends recovery from five-month low while taking rounds to 107.55 during the early Thu morning in Asia. The USD manages to recover from the one-month low after Fed/US government continues to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with multiple measures.

USD/JPY News

3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy

3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy

These days, 800, 900 point moves in the stock market have become the norm. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points and today it recuperated all of those losses.  The volatility in the market is a reflection ...

Read more

Gold prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650

Gold prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650

Gold prices pull back from five-day high to $1,637.50, down 0.07%, during the Asian session on Thursday. While the US dollar pullback from monthly lows can be considered against the yellow metal’s recent upside, the recent recovery in risk-tone has also contributed to the bullion’s weakness.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures