WTI Price Analysis: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60

- WTI recovers losses from the multi-year low.
- December 2018 low, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement acts as short-term key resistance.
- Fresh selling can print new low under $27.70.
Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses December 2018 low and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from early 2019, around $42.60.
In doing so, 10-day SMA near $43.50 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near $47.20 will entertain the buyers ahead of pleasing them with the monthly top surrounding $48.75.
Alternatively, the intra-day low near $30.50 and $30.00 round-figure may offer small rests to the energy benchmark during the fresh declines.
However, any further downside might not hesitate to slip beneath $27.70.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|32.1
|Today Daily Change
|-9.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-23.22%
|Today daily open
|41.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|49.66
|Daily SMA50
|53.96
|Daily SMA100
|55.76
|Daily SMA200
|55.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.48
|Previous Daily Low
|41.22
|Previous Weekly High
|48.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|41.22
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|44.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|39.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|34.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|45.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.39
