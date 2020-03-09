WTI Price Analysis: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60

WTI recovers losses from the multi-year low.

December 2018 low, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement acts as short-term key resistance.

Fresh selling can print new low under $27.70.

Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session.

While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses December 2018 low and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from early 2019, around $42.60.

In doing so, 10-day SMA near $43.50 and 50% Fibonacci retracement near $47.20 will entertain the buyers ahead of pleasing them with the monthly top surrounding $48.75.

Alternatively, the intra-day low near $30.50 and $30.00 round-figure may offer small rests to the energy benchmark during the fresh declines.

However, any further downside might not hesitate to slip beneath $27.70.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected