WTI Price Analysis: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA

- WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently.
- Sustained trading beyond the key SMA, normal RSI favor buyers.
- An ascending trend line from July 30 adds to the support.
WTI rises to $43.18 during the initial Asian trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.
As a result, buyers stay hopeful to challenge February month’s low around $44.00. However, the aforementioned triangle’s resistance, at $43.62 now, precedes the previous month’s top near $43.85 to offer immediate upside barriers.
It should also be noted that the quote’s successful rise past-$44.00 enables the bulls to challenge March month’s peak near $48.75.
Meanwhile, sellers will have multiple downside barriers to conquer before re-taking the controls. Among them, the triangle’s support line and a five-week-old rising trend line, respectively close to $42.80 and $42.60, will be the first ones to observe.
In a case where the oil prices slip below $42.60, a 200-bar SMA level of $42.10 will be the key to the downside under $41.00.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|43.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58%
|Today daily open
|42.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.61
|Daily SMA50
|41.33
|Daily SMA100
|35.57
|Daily SMA200
|42.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|43.7
|Previous Daily Low
|42.68
|Previous Weekly High
|43.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|42.3
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|43.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|43.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|42.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|42.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|41.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|43.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|44.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|44.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP
AUD/USD consolidates from a 25-month high before attempting a bounce off 0.7360. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, plays a major role. Aussie GDP can print the record GDP contraction, trade war with China and virus updates are also the key.
EUR/USD hit 1.2011, retreats to 1.1900 level
EUR/USD shed some 100 pips from a fresh 2-year high as upbeat US data triggered profit-taking. The American currency, however, is far from bullish.
Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout
Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.
BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model
Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.