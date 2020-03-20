WTI Price Analysis: Buyers cheer break of weekly resistance trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI extends recovery gains towards 100-HMA.
  • The resistance-turned-support, coupled with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, limit immediate downside.
  • 200-HMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the resistance.

While keeping its break of the weekly resistance line, now support, WTI rises 3.0% to $26.50 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.

The energy benchmark now aims to confront 100-Hour Simple Moving Average (HMA), currently near $27.20, whereas 50% Fibonacci retracement of March 11 to 18 fall, near $28.60, can please buyers afterward.

In a case where the oil prices manage to cross $28.60, 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, close to $30.10 and $30.50 respectively, will challenge the bulls.

Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, near $24.40/30, could restrict the black gold’s nearby declines.

If at all the bears sneak in around $24.30, $21.90 and $20.60 hold the key to further drops towards $20.00.

WTI hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26.65
Today Daily Change 0.89
Today Daily Change % 3.45%
Today daily open 25.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.69
Daily SMA50 48.25
Daily SMA100 53.49
Daily SMA200 54.68
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 28.34
Previous Daily Low 21.87
Previous Weekly High 41.73
Previous Weekly Low 27.7
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 15.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 28.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 31.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 35.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

