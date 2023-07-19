WTI Price Analysis: Bulls rejected again by the 200-day and more downside is on the horizon

- WTI clears daily gains after peaking at a daily high of $76.83 near the 200-day SMA.
- EIA reported that US Crude Oil stocks decreased more than expected.
- Weak Housing data from the US support a less aggressive Fed.
On Wednesday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price saw volatility and retreated to below $76.00 after peaking at $76.83. Oil prices had initially gained traction following weak Housing data from the US which strengthens the case of a less aggressive Federal Reserve (Fed) but the bulls failed to maintain their momentum.
Soft Housing Starts and Permits support a more dovish Fed
The US Census Bureau, part of the Department of Commerce, issued June soft Housing market data. Building Permits increased by 1.44 million, although it fell short of the predicted 1.49 million and was lower than the previous 1.496 million. Similarly, Housing Starts grew by 1.434 million but fell short of the 1.48 million predicted, slowing from the previous month's total of 1.559 million.
As mortgage rates rise when the Fed applies its contractive monetary policy, weak Housing data support the expectations that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) won’t deliver a hike past July. In that sense, as higher rates cool down the economy and hence lowers Oil demand, the WTI gained traction.
Regarding US Oil inventories, the American Petroleum Institute (API) Crude Oil stocks decreased in the week ending on July 14. US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the Crude Oil Stocks also decreased by 708,000 barrels and both figures show bigger declines than expectations.
WTI levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the technical outlook for the short term of the WTI is neutral to bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands flat in positive territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints decreasing green bars indicating that the bulls are struggling to gain momentum.
Support levels: $75.20, $74.00, $73.53(100-day SMA).
Resistance levels: $76.98 (200-day SMA), $78.00,$80.00.
WTI Daily chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|75.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.15
|Daily SMA50
|71.62
|Daily SMA100
|73.56
|Daily SMA200
|76.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.89
|Previous Daily Low
|73.82
|Previous Weekly High
|77.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.67
|Previous Monthly High
|74.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|66.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.