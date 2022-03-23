WTI Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from $111.50

- WTI retreats from short-term key Fibonacci retracement level, stays near two-week top.
- MACD conditions, sustained trading beyond the key technical supports favor buyers.
- A convergence of 50-DMA, two-month-old rising support line challenges bears.
WTI crude oil prices pare intraday losses around $109.00 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
The black gold refreshed a fortnight top the previous day before taking a U-turn from $112.90. The pullback moves could be linked to the commodity’s inability to cross the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level of December 2021 to March 2022 upside.
However, the receding bearish bias of the MACD and the quote’s ability to stay successfully above the 50-DMA, as well as an upward sloping support line from late January, near $95.00-94 of late, keep the buyers hopeful.
Ahead of the $94.00 support, a monthly horizontal area between $100.00 and $101.00 will challenge the bears.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the aforementioned Fibo level surrounding $111.50 could quickly jump to the early month peak near $114.50.
Following that, the $120.00 round figure and the monthly high of $126.51 should be eyed during the further upside momentum.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.54%
|Today daily open
|108.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.82
|Daily SMA50
|94.05
|Daily SMA100
|84.46
|Daily SMA200
|78.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.89
|Previous Daily Low
|107.2
|Previous Weekly High
|106.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.37
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD edges lower after UK inflation data, holds above 1.3250
GBP/USD retreats slightly after rising toward 1.3300 earlier in the day but manages to hold above 1.3250 in the early European session. The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), jumped to 6.2% on a yearly basis in February from 5.5% in January.
EUR/USD: Better bid above 1.1000 as USD eases amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is looking to recapture 1.1050, as the US dollar meets fresh supply on the market's optimism, ignoring the firmer Treasury yields. The Ukraine conflict rages on, as the focus shifts towards Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold steadies on the way to $1,900, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold prices remain pressured despite recent inaction as Treasury yields renew multi-month top. Stock futures print mild gains but USD bulls stay cautious ahead of Powell’s speech. Ukraine-Russia crisis continues to take a toll on sentiment, Western sanctions eyed.
Algorand price likely to explode as on-chain metrics reveal clear skies
Algorand price shows resilience after witnessing a massive rally over the past week. This move could be key in triggering another run-up that can help ALGO recover its losses.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.