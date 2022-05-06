- WTI holds onto the early-week triangle breakout around six-week high.
- Firmer RSI, not overbought, joins higher-low pattern to favor further upside.
- Two-month-old horizontal area to challenge bulls ahead of March’s top.
WTI bulls attack $108.00 by keeping the previous triangle breakout near the highest levels since late March. That said, the black gold prints a three-day uptrend during early Friday.
In addition to the triangle breakout, firmer RSI conditions and recent higher-low formation also keep WTI oil buyers hopeful.
The current upside aims for the $110.00 threshold before the latest multi-day peak of $110.30 test the buyers.
It should be noted, however, that the quote’s upside past $110.30 will need validation from the $114.60-80 region, comprising multiple tops marked since March, to keep oil bulls on the table.
Alternatively, pullback moves may initially aim for the previous resistance line of the seven-week-long symmetrical triangle, around $103.00, a break of which will direct the commodity prices towards the triangle’s support line, near $95.80.
In a case where WTI crude oil drops below $95.80, the 100-DMA level of $93.60 will be crucial to watch before confirming the bear run.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.87
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21%
|Today daily open
|107.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.32
|Daily SMA50
|103.58
|Daily SMA100
|93.25
|Daily SMA200
|83.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.33
|Previous Daily Low
|105.51
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.07
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.7100 on pre-US NFP choppy trading
AUD/USD is trading above 0.7100, choppy following the release of the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement. The RBA statement sharply revises the inflation forecasts. The US dollar is struggling to regain the upside traction ahead of the critical NFP.
EUR/USD: 20-EMA rejection seems lucrative for greenback bulls, 1.0360 eyed
The EUR/USD pair has slipped lower after struggling to sustain above the round level resistance of 1.0540. The asset witnessed a sheer downside after sensing rejection from its crucial barricade at 1.0643 on Thursday.
Gold’s bearish potential appears intact, eyes on critical US NFP Premium
Gold Price is trading on the defensive so far this Friday, as traders move on the sidelines ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. The US economy is likely to have added 391K jobs in April vs. 431K created previously.
Are Cardano bulls still around to push ADA to $1
Cardano price experienced a strong comeback from buyers, which pushed it up explosively. However, the price faced a massive resistance at a significant barrier, leading to a full 180. Going forward, investors need to be patient in observing how ADA reacts to the current support before establishing a directional bias.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 21 NFP prints*.