- An establishment above the descending triangle breakout is favoring bulls for dominance.
- The RSI (14) has firmly shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
- A bull cross, represented by the 20- and 100-EMAs signal more gains ahead.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is advancing higher after printing a low of $92.65 on April 11. The oil prices are galloping higher after establishing above the psychological resistance of 100.00.
The breakout of the descending triangle chart formation whose horizontal support is placed from the March 15 low at $92.37 while the descending trendline is plotted from the March 8 high at 126.51, has unleashed the bulls. The trendline placed from March 15 low at $92.37 will remain a minor cushion for the oil counter.
A bull cross that has been represented by the 20- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $101.25 is advocating more upside going forward.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 from the consolidation area of 40.00-60.00, which signals a continuation of a bullish trend in the upcoming sessions.
After scrutinizing the establishment of the oil prices above the descending triangle formation, a breach of Monday’s high at $109.13 will send the asset towards the round levels resistances at $115.00 and $125.00 respectively.
However, a slippage below the 100-EMA at $101.25 will drag the asset towards the April 1 low at $96.94, followed by March 15 low at $92.37.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|106.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.66
|Daily SMA50
|100.33
|Daily SMA100
|88.87
|Daily SMA200
|81.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.13
|Previous Daily Low
|105.4
|Previous Weekly High
|107
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.65
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
