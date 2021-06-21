WTI Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate below $71.50 mark

- WTI starts the new trading week on a higher note.
- Bulls find it difficult to break the $72.00 mark.
- Prices swing in between the $71and $72 price band.
West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) prints substantial gains in the European session. The prices opened lower, however, traveled to the intraday high of $71.95 and reversed back to the lower level.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $71.46, up 0.57% for the day.
WTI daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI has been under selling pressure, after touching the YTD high of $72.74 on the account of profit taking.
The prices found support near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the lows of $61.52, at $69.94.
If WTI sustains above the 0.71.50 key psychological mark, then it could see further upside toward the June 17 high in the vicinity of the $72.10 area followed by the high of June 16 formed at $72.74.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator holds above 50, which indicates an underlying bullish tone in the prices.
Next, the WTI bulls could target September 2018 high at $73.65.
On the flip side, if prices break the intraday low, then it could further slide toward the above mentioned 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
The next area of support would be located at the $69.00 horizontal support level followed by the June 10 low at $68.55.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|0.61
|Today daily open
|71.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.92
|Daily SMA50
|65.73
|Daily SMA100
|63.1
|Daily SMA200
|53.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.78
|Previous Daily Low
|69.84
|Previous Weekly High
|72.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.56
|Previous Monthly High
|67.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.89
