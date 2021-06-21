WTI Price Analysis: Bulls consolidate below $71.50 mark

WTI starts the new trading week on a higher note.

Bulls find it difficult to break the $72.00 mark.

Prices swing in between the $71and $72 price band.

West Texas Crude Oil (WTI) prints substantial gains in the European session. The prices opened lower, however, traveled to the intraday high of $71.95 and reversed back to the lower level.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $71.46, up 0.57% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart, WTI has been under selling pressure, after touching the YTD high of $72.74 on the account of profit taking.

The prices found support near the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the lows of $61.52, at $69.94.

If WTI sustains above the 0.71.50 key psychological mark, then it could see further upside toward the June 17 high in the vicinity of the $72.10 area followed by the high of June 16 formed at $72.74.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator holds above 50, which indicates an underlying bullish tone in the prices.

Next, the WTI bulls could target September 2018 high at $73.65.

On the flip side, if prices break the intraday low, then it could further slide toward the above mentioned 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.

The next area of support would be located at the $69.00 horizontal support level followed by the June 10 low at $68.55.

WTI additional levels

WTI Overview Today last price 71.49 Today Daily Change 0.43 Today Daily Change % 0.61 Today daily open 71.06 Trends Daily SMA20 68.92 Daily SMA50 65.73 Daily SMA100 63.1 Daily SMA200 53.68 Levels Previous Daily High 71.78 Previous Daily Low 69.84 Previous Weekly High 72.74 Previous Weekly Low 69.56 Previous Monthly High 67.42 Previous Monthly Low 61.53 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.04 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.58 Daily Pivot Point S1 70.01 Daily Pivot Point S2 68.95 Daily Pivot Point S3 68.07 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.95 Daily Pivot Point R2 72.83 Daily Pivot Point R3 73.89



