WTI Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 20-day SMA near $68.00

- WTI edges down in the middle of the week in the Asian trading hour.
- Bulls remain hopeful above $67.50 following the previous two session’s solid gains.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone warns of aggressive bets.
WTI prices edge lower on Wednesday following the previous two session’s upside momentum on a corrective pullback.
At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $67.40, down 0.21% for the day.
WTI daily chart
On the daily chart, WTI has been under intense pressure since the beginning of the descending trend channel from the high of $76.40 made on July 6.
Prices took shelter at the double bottom formation near the $61.80 levels and moved retraced back to highs of $67.50 in a matter of two days.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could aid the upward movement above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $67. 81 to the $68.50 horizontal resistance level.
Next, bulls would aim towards the high of August 12 at $69.42 followed by the %70.37 horizontal resistance level.
Alternatively, if prices move lower, it could retrace back to the low of $65.53 made on August 16.
Next, the bears would attempt to meet the $66.40 horizontal support level.
A daily close below the mentioned level would further encourage WTI bears to testify the previous day’s low at $65.34.
The marker participants would next march toward the $63.80 horizontal support level.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|67.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|67.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|68.06
|Daily SMA50
|70.58
|Daily SMA100
|67.81
|Daily SMA200
|60.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|67.72
|Previous Daily Low
|65.34
|Previous Weekly High
|68.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|61.79
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|66.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|66.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD: Eases above 1.3700 on downbeat Momentum
GBP/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, refresh intraday low near 1.3725 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair crossed a five-month-old horizontal hurdle on Monday but slowed down afterward as the Momentum line remains in the negative territory.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.