WTI Price Analysis: Bulls challenge 20-day SMA near $68.00

WTI edges down in the middle of the week in the Asian trading hour.

Bulls remain hopeful above $67.50 following the previous two session’s solid gains.

Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone warns of aggressive bets.

WTI prices edge lower on Wednesday following the previous two session’s upside momentum on a corrective pullback.

At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $67.40, down 0.21% for the day.

WTI daily chart

On the daily chart, WTI has been under intense pressure since the beginning of the descending trend channel from the high of $76.40 made on July 6.

Prices took shelter at the double bottom formation near the $61.80 levels and moved retraced back to highs of $67.50 in a matter of two days.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the oversold zone. Any uptick in the MACD could aid the upward movement above the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $67. 81 to the $68.50 horizontal resistance level.

Next, bulls would aim towards the high of August 12 at $69.42 followed by the %70.37 horizontal resistance level.

Alternatively, if prices move lower, it could retrace back to the low of $65.53 made on August 16.

Next, the bears would attempt to meet the $66.40 horizontal support level.

A daily close below the mentioned level would further encourage WTI bears to testify the previous day’s low at $65.34.

The marker participants would next march toward the $63.80 horizontal support level.

WTI additional levels

WTI Overview Today last price 67.43 Today Daily Change -0.14 Today Daily Change % -0.21 Today daily open 67.57 Trends Daily SMA20 68.06 Daily SMA50 70.58 Daily SMA100 67.81 Daily SMA200 60.93 Levels Previous Daily High 67.72 Previous Daily Low 65.34 Previous Weekly High 68.04 Previous Weekly Low 61.79 Previous Monthly High 76.4 Previous Monthly Low 64.99 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 66.81 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 66.25 Daily Pivot Point S1 66.04 Daily Pivot Point S2 64.5 Daily Pivot Point S3 63.66 Daily Pivot Point R1 68.42 Daily Pivot Point R2 69.26 Daily Pivot Point R3 70.8



