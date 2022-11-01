- WTI grinds higher after an upbeat start to November.
- Monthly resistance line, five-week-old horizontal region challenge buyers.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, ascending trend line from late September appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
- Oscillators suggest further upside momentum towards the previous monthly top.
WTI crude oil price remains sidelined around $88.10 during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session, mildly bid after posting the biggest daily gain in a week.
In doing so, the black gold buyers prepare to battle with the broad resistance region between $88.50 and $89.30, comprising a one-month-old descending trend line and a horizontal area comprising levels marked since October 06.
Following that, the quote’s run-up to the previous monthly peak of $92.63 appears imminent. However, the RSI (14) approaches the overbought territory and might challenge the oil buyers around then.
If the energy benchmark remains firmer past $92.65, the odds of witnessing a rally towards August month’s high near $97.30 and then to the $100.00 psychological magnet can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the $84.70 level representing a convergence of the 200-SMA and a five-week-old ascending trend line.
In a case where WTI successfully breaks the $84.70 support confluence, October’s low of around $81.30 and the $80.00 round figure will gain the market’s attention.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.05
|Today Daily Change
|2.33
|Today Daily Change %
|2.72%
|Today daily open
|85.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.54
|Daily SMA50
|86.15
|Daily SMA100
|92.24
|Daily SMA200
|97.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|88
|Previous Daily Low
|84.78
|Previous Weekly High
|89.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|84.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|89.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety around 0.6400 ahead of US ADP Employment Change
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6400 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key FOMC meeting on early Wednesday. In addition to the pre-Fed anxiety, the mixed concerns surrounding China and the US also challenge the Aussie pair traders amid a sluggish Asian session.
EURUSD: ECB members capped the EUR fall against the USD, despite upbeat US data
The USD got bolstered by upbeat US economic data, erasing EURUSD's earlier gains. European Central Bank officials expressed the need for higher rates, putting a lid on EUR losses. Short term, the EURUSD is downward biased.
Gold remains easy around $1,650, falling wedge, Fed in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,648, mildly offered, after witnessing an upbeat start to the week, as traders await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict on Wednesday.
Crypto.com: Will the launch of Visa partnered FIFA NFT collection trigger an uptrend?
Crypto.com price has not reacted the same way as other cryptocurrencies have in the last few days. Stuck in consolidation, CRO is nowhere close to breaking through the almost three-month-long resistance.
US and Europe diverge ahead of Fed meeting
US stocks fail to follow European lead, with commodity stocks helping to drive gains for the FTSE 100. “US stocks are underperforming their European counterparts today, with the recent recovery phase starting to ease after a resoundingly positive October."