WTI Price Analysis: Bulls battle the key Fibonacci Retracement on the way to $64.00

- WTI stays firmer while keeping the bounce off previous resistance line.
- Receding bearish bias of MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor bulls.
WTI prints mild gains while picking up bids near $63.60 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The energy benchmark bounced off an ascending support line, previous resistance, from March 22 the previous day.
In doing so, the quote remains above 200-SMA amid the receding bearish bias of MACD signals.
However, a clear break above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 08-23 downside, around $63.80 tests the WTI bulls off-late.
It’s worth mentioning that the black gold’s ability to stay past $63.80 needs validation from the $64.00 threshold before eyeing the March 17 top near $65.40 and the mid-March peak surrounding $66.45.
Meanwhile, pullback moves below the stated support line near $62.70 may dwindle around 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $62.55 and 200-SMA, around 62.00 by the press time.
Overall, WTI is on the bullish trajectory towards the previous month’s top near $67.85.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|63.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.56
|Daily SMA50
|61.34
|Daily SMA100
|55.65
|Daily SMA200
|48.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.68
|Previous Daily Low
|62.67
|Previous Weekly High
|63.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.77
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|61.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|63.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.93
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
DOGE base targets at least 30% upside
Dogecoin price declined almost 50% from the April 16 high to the April 17 low, reminding speculators that DOGE did have two sides. Since the price low, the altcoin rallied close to the all-time high at $0.4532 by April 19.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.