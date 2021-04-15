WTI Price Analysis: Bulls battle key hurdle around $63.70-75

- WTI stays firm around one-month top, confronts seven-week-old horizontal resistance.
- Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 21-day SMA favor bulls.
- 2.5-month-old ascending trend line adds to the support.
WTI picks up bids to $63.45 during the four-day run-up that probes March 18 top by the press time of Friday’s Asian session.
While the strongest bullish signals from MACD since mid-February backs the oil benchmark’s latest run-up, a horizontal line comprising multiple levels marked since February 25, around $63.70-75, tests the buyers off-late.
It should, however, be noted that a clear break above $63.75 won’t hesitate to propel the black gold towards $66.50 ahead of challenging March’s peak surrounding $67.85.
Alternatively, pullback moves become less challenging to the prevailing bullish trend until breaking the 21-day SMA level of $60.43.
Also giving hopes to the WTI bulls is an ascending support line from February and the previous month’s low, respectively around $58.85 and $57.25.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.45
|Today Daily Change
|0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02%
|Today daily open
|62.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.33
|Daily SMA50
|60.92
|Daily SMA100
|55.11
|Daily SMA200
|47.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.5
|Previous Daily Low
|60.44
|Previous Weekly High
|61.41
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.66
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|59.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.13
