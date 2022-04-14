WTI Price Analysis: Bulls are firmer on descending channel breakout, $116.00 eyed

- A firmer breakout of the descending triangle pattern has underpinned the bulls.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range that adds to the upside filters.
- A minor pullback towards $104.02 will present an optimal buying opportunity for the asset.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have displayed a strong upside move after printing monthly lows of $92.79 on Monday. The black gold has defended its critical bottom of $92.37 printed on March 15. The asset has delivered a three-day winning streak and is likely to extend gains after overstepping Thursday’s high at $107.00.
On a four-hour scale, a breakout of a descending triangle has put the bulls in the driving seat. Usually, a descending triangle breakout is followed by wider ticks and high volumes. The horizontal support of the chart pattern is plotted from March lows at $92.37 while the descending trendline is placed from March high at $126.51, adjoining the March 24 high at $115.87.
A bull cross, represented by 20- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), is advocating the control of bulls on the asset.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00 from 40.00-60.00, which are hinting at a fresh impulsive wave ahead.
A minor pullback towards Wednesday’s high at $104.02 will be an optimal opportunity for the buyers, which will send the asset towards the March 28 high at $109.78, followed by March 24 high to near $116.00.
On the flip side, bears may dictate the prices if the asset drop below the 20-EMA at $100.80. This will drag the asset towards the round level support and horizontal support at $95.00 and $92.37 respectively.
WTI four-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|106
|Today Daily Change
|2.26
|Today Daily Change %
|2.18
|Today daily open
|103.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.28
|Daily SMA50
|99.66
|Daily SMA100
|88.2
|Daily SMA200
|81.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.02
|Previous Daily Low
|99.5
|Previous Weekly High
|104.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.36
|Previous Monthly High
|126.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
