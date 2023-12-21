WTI Price Analysis: Bullish reversal looks likely above $75

- The oil price faces some sell-off near $75.00 ahead of US economic data.
- US weekly crude oil inventories were surprisingly rose by 2.9 million barrels for the week ending Dec 15.
- WTI recovered swiftly after a bullish divergence formation.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, falls back after failing to climb above the immediate resistance of $75.00. The broader appeal for the oil price is upbeat as Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are expected to unwind their tight interest rate stance sooner.
In addition to deepening Fed rate cut expectations, trade issues near the Red sea are expected to keep oil supply limited.
The oil price continues to find bids despite a surprise jump in crude oil inventories by 2.9 million barrels for the week ending December 15. On the contrary, investors projected a drawdown in oil stockpiles by 2.3 million barrels.
WTI has recovered strongly after discovering buying interest near $68.00 post a bullish divergence formation. While oil prices were consistently forming lower highs lower lows the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) formed a higher low, demonstrated an end to the downside momentum.
The asset is confidently sustaining above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates that the near-term trend has turned bullish.
The oil price may fetch significant bids after a decisive break above Wednesday’s high of $75.00, which will drive the asset towards November 30 high around $79.63, followed by November 6 high near $82.00.
In an alternate scenario, a breakdown below December 13 low at $68.00 would expose the asset to eight-month low near $66.88, which is March 24 low. Further breakdown would drag the asset to May’s low near $64.30.
WTI two-hour chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.46
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|73.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.17
|Daily SMA50
|77.99
|Daily SMA100
|81.4
|Daily SMA200
|77.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.41
|Previous Daily Low
|73.67
|Previous Weekly High
|72.73
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.97
|Previous Monthly High
|83.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
