WTI Price Analysis: Bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI recovers the early-day losses while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level.
  • Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line.
  • Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.

Following its drop of more than 7.0% during the Asian session, WTI retraces losses to 4.6% while trading around $31.90 ahead of the European session on Thursday.

In doing so, the energy benchmark stays above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its pullback moves from Monday’s flash- crash low. However, a downward slopping trend line connecting Wednesday’s top to the latest, at $33.40, question the latest U-turn.

Should the oil prices rise beyond $33.40, $35.00 can offer an intermediate halt during the run-up to the weekly top near $36.60.

It is worth mentioning that oversold RSI conditions favor short-term pullback of the black gold.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, around 31.10, can take rest near $30.00 before diving deeper towards Monday’s low near $27.70.

WTI 30-minute chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 31.85
Today Daily Change -1.59
Today Daily Change % -4.75%
Today daily open 33.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.03
Daily SMA50 52.25
Daily SMA100 55.14
Daily SMA200 55.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36.64
Previous Daily Low 32.89
Previous Weekly High 48.74
Previous Weekly Low 41.22
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 34.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 32.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 30.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 28.26
Daily Pivot Point R1 35.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 38.08
Daily Pivot Point R3 39.51

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Risk-off fuels recovery, ECB eyed

EUR/USD: Risk-off fuels recovery, ECB eyed

EUR/USD trades close to 1.13 amid risk-off mood in the global markets. Trump's coronavirus speech fell short of expectations and strengthened the demand for safe havens. With rates already below zero, the ECB has little room to deliver aggressive stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bears catch a breath ahead of UK PM Johnson’s emergency meeting

GBP/USD bears catch a breath ahead of UK PM Johnson’s emergency meeting

GBP/USD trades with modest losses ahead of the London open. Doubts upon the further EU-UK talks remain elevated amid coronavirus fears. Cable traders await further measures by the Tory government after Wednesday’s heavy stimulus.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Risk sold again on Trump’s EU travel ban, Yen rallies, oil crashes

Forex Today: Risk sold again on Trump’s EU travel ban, Yen rallies, oil crashes

Once again, the concerns over the coronavirus outbreak knocked-off the risk sentiment in Asia this Thursday, courtesy US President Trump’s sudden announcement of a temporary travel ban from Europe, in an effort to contain the spread.

Read more

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss

WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.

Oil News

Gold: Trims gains, immediate bias bearish

Gold: Trims gains, immediate bias bearish

The pullback is not surprising, as the technical studies are biased bearish. To start with, the daily chart shows a spinning top bearish reversal pattern - Monday's spinning top followed by a 1.8% drop on Tuesday.  Gold's daily chart is reporting a bearish reversal setup.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures