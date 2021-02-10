WTI Price Analysis: Bounce from Tuesday's low has stalled near $58.50

WTI crude bounced from $57.27 on Tuesday, forming a bullish higher low on technical charts. So far, however, the upside has been capped near $58.50.
The multiple hourly candles with long wicks indicate uptrend fatigue. That, alongside an above-70 or overbought reading on the 14-day Relative Strength Index, suggests scope for price pullback.
The ascending 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently at $55.63, is the support to watch out for in the short-term. A close below the 10-day SMA would invalidate the bullish outlook.
Fundamentals, however, look aligned in favor of a continued rally. According to Wall Street Journal, a faster-than-expected decline in oil inventories accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic is powering the oil rally. Prices have risen by 11% this month.
Further gains may be seen if demand, which has already recovered in India and China, picks up in developed economies. South Korea said early Wednesday that it would release 100 million barrels of oil reserves if there is a supply shortage.
Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|58.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.88
|Daily SMA50
|50.47
|Daily SMA100
|45.55
|Daily SMA200
|42.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.52
|Previous Daily Low
|57.19
|Previous Weekly High
|57.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.6
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls losing conviction above 0.7700 on downbeat China CPI
AUD/USD trades below 0.7750, back in the red amid downbeat Chinese CPI data and broad-based US dollar rebound. Market sentiment turns cautiously optimistic amid US stimulus hopes, ahead of US inflation report.
Gold battles key upside hurdles below $1,850
Gold prices step back from one-week top, snap three-day uptrend. Although the receding strength of the bearish MACD signals favors the gold buyers, multiple resistances restrict the metal’s around $1,840.
BTC/USD: What it might take to crack $50,000
Bitcoin has started to stall in the weekly rally from the 50% mean reversion of the prior weekly impulse. The markets are on the lookout for an extension to the psychological 50,000 level. A correction could be in order prior to the next daily extension towards the 50,000 milestones.
GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.