WTI Price Analysis: Bollinger support on weekly chart, 23.6% Fibonacci challenge sellers

By Anil Panchal
  • WTI extends the four-week losing streak.
  • Frequent bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, amid oversold RSI on the daily chart, favor the pullback.
  • The late-October 2019 lows could lure buyers during the short-covering moves.

WTI stays on the back foot while declining to $51.05 during the Asian session on Monday. The energy benchmark has already slipped to the lowest since August 07, 2019. However, the lower band of the Bollinger on the weekly chart, coupled with oversold RSI on daily, signals the quote’s pullback.

In doing so, October 31 low near $53.80 holds the key to pair’s recovery towards the November month lows near $54.85.

Though, the bulls will keep being cautious unless crossing the previous month’s high of $59.60, $60.00 to be on a safer side.

On the flip side, the black gold’s weekly closing below the Bollinger’s lower band, at $50.70, needs to get validation from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October-December 2018 fall, at $50.50 now.

If at all oil prices provide a weekly closing below $50.50, odds favoring further south-run to sub-$50.00 area can’t be denied.

WTI weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 51.06
Today Daily Change -0.64
Today Daily Change % -1.24%
Today daily open 51.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.15
Daily SMA50 58.56
Daily SMA100 57.15
Daily SMA200 57.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.39
Previous Daily Low 51.05
Previous Weekly High 54.37
Previous Weekly Low 51.05
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 51.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 50.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 49.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 48.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.04
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

