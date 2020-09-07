WTI Price Analysis: Bears seen tiring near key support zone below 100-day EMA

- WTI struggles for a clear direction between $39.15 and $39.65 immediate trading range.
- Oversold RSI, multiple bounces off the key support area favor the buyers.
- MACD stays most bearish since April, 100-day EMA guards immediate upside.
WTI trades near $39.45 during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the energy benchmark seesaws near the two-month low flashed the previous day. While MACD flashes the most bearish signals since April and the 100-day EMA restricts the quote’s immediate upside, an area including lows marked since June 30 offers strong support to the quote amid oversold RSI.
As a result, the black gold’s attempt to confront the key EMA, at 39.75 now, can’t be ruled out. However, bulls will wait for a daily closing beyond $40.00 before attacking the August 21 low near $41.50.
It should also be noted that the commodity’s sustained rise past-$41.50 enables it to probe August 26 top near $43.86 in search of February month’s low near $44.00.
Alternatively, sellers may struggle unless the quote breaks down the region between $39.10 and $38.70.
Though, a clear decline below $38.70 might not hesitate to challenge June 25 low near $37.15.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60%
|Today daily open
|39.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.53
|Daily SMA50
|41.55
|Daily SMA100
|36.15
|Daily SMA200
|41.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.08
|Previous Daily Low
|39.61
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar recovers ground
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.