- WTI remains on the back foot around one-week low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Chatters surrounding Russia leaving OPEC+, Saudi output increase favor bears.
- Clear downside break of monthly support and sustained trading below 50-SMA also keep sellers hopeful.
WTI bears keep reins around the weekly low during the third consecutive negative day, down 1.45% to $111.90 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The black gold’s latest weakness could be linked to speculations that Russia may leave the OPEC+ group, as well as talks of Saudi Arabia’s likely increase of oil output.
Read: Saudi Arabia ready to pump more oil if Russian output sinks under ban – FT
Also keeping sellers hopeful is the previous day’s downside break of an ascending support line from early May, now resistance surrounding $114.10.
Additionally, the quote’s sustained trading below 50-SMA, at $112.35 by the press time, also hints at the further downside.
That said, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since May 19, near $108.00, gains the WTI bear’s attention.
However, a clear break of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May 10-31 upside, at $110.40, becomes necessary for the bears.
During the quote’s weakness past $108.00, the 200-SMA level of $106.60 will gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, the 50-SMA and previous support line, respectively around $112.35 and $114.10, can restrict the quote’s corrective pullback.
In a case where WTI remains firmer past $114.10, an upward trajectory towards $116.50 and the last monthly peak near $118.70 can’t be ruled out.
WTI: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.96
|Today Daily Change
|-1.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40%
|Today daily open
|113.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.13
|Daily SMA50
|105.39
|Daily SMA100
|99.72
|Daily SMA200
|87.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.42
|Previous Daily Low
|113.22
|Previous Weekly High
|114.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.04
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|117.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD on the back foot around 0.7170 after strong Australian trade data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.7170, hovering at near-daily lows, as bulls fail to find any inspiration from strong Australian Trade Balance data. The renewed US-China trade tensions-led tepid risk tone and broad US dollar strength weigh on the ausse. Key US data eyed.
EUR/USD: H&S breakdown validates bearish reversal, 1.0600 on cards
The EUR/USD pair is trading back and forth in a narrow range of 1.0644-1.0654 in the Asian session. The shared currency bulls have witnessed an extreme sell-off on Wednesday after slipping below the round level support of 1.0700.
Gold rebound could extend towards $1,863, NFP awaited
Gold Price is treading water while keeping its range around $1,850, having hit ten-day lows at $1,829 a day before. The US dollar holds onto its recent advance amid a cautious market mood, making it difficult for XAU bulls to flex their muscles.
Here’s how ApeCoin plans to recover losses and rally 80%
ApeCoin price has returned to where it was roughly five days ago and has followed Bitcoin’s recent downswing to arrive here. The pullback was a bullish retracement for the big crypto and the same can be said for APE, which shows massive rally potential.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!